BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you didn’t jump on the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, then you’re too late. Popeyes is officially sold out — for now.
The company released a statement on Tuesday that “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.
At Baltimore locations, there were lines out of the doors, and they were selling out of the chicken sandwiches daily.
A location in Baltimore County even put up a sign saying they weren’t serving them anymore.
The Popeyes chicken sandwich is good and all but there’s no reason why they should take 45 minutes to get. That’s why chick fila is better.
— Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) August 20, 2019
Popeyes said that the chicken sandwich won’t be gone forever, however.
