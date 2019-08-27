  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you didn’t jump on the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze, then you’re too late. Popeyes is officially sold out — for now.

The company released a statement on Tuesday that “extraordinary demand” for the sandwich led the company to be sold out in just two weeks since its nationwide debut on August 12.

At Baltimore locations, there were lines out of the doors, and they were selling out of the chicken sandwiches daily.

A location in Baltimore County even put up a sign saying they weren’t serving them anymore.

Popeyes said that the chicken sandwich won’t be gone forever, however.

Comments