BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After some morning clouds, we ended up with a bright and sunny Tuesday afternoon, and we hit 80 degrees at BWI.
Wednesday, a front will bring more clouds and a few showers as well, before we clear out and dry out later in the day.
Thursday through Saturday look just great with sunny and dry conditions!
For Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies and then another chance of a shower or thundershower on Labor Day, but highs in the low 80’s!
Enjoy, Bob Turk
