BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot in west Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Whittmore Avenue around 1:08 p.m. for a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
Detectives investigating the shooting learned the victim was sitting in his car when an unknown gunman shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
