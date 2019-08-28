BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There were three shootings Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore Police.
Officials said officers responded to the 1200 block of North Potomac Street for a Shot Spotter alert around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.
Authorities said he was transported to the hospital where he later died.
About an hour later at 11:08 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of Alhambra Avenue for a shooting. There were two shooting victims, according to police.
A 22-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 43-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Police said they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Around 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the hospital after medics brought in a shooting victim. They said a 26-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound in his left thigh. Officials said the wound was not life-threatening.
Investigators said this third shooting happened at the corner of Belair Road and Brendan Avenue.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to contact Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
