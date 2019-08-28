FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick man is charged with multiple child pornography charges after allegedly traveling to New York to have sex with children.
The FBI arrested Andy Shreve, 40, in Binghamton, New York, on July 11.
Frederick Police said Shreve was chatting with an undercover agent who was posing as a mother with two daughters. When he arrived in New York, he was arrested on charges of traveling over state lines for sex with minors and child pornography distribution.
After his arrest, police in Maryland searched his home and reportedly found child pornography. He was then charged with ten counts of child pornography possession and one count of child pornography distribution in Frederick County.
Shreve also reportedly told the undercover agent he was sexually active with other children. Officials are trying to find any additional victims.
He is currently being held without bond at the Broome County, New York Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Dewess at 240-409-0280 or Frederick Police at 301-600-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by text message to 240-674-TIPS or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
