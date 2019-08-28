ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority has proposed three options for bay crossing with the Chesapeake Bridge- all in Anne Arundel County.
The three preliminary corridor alternatives include:
- Corridor 6: MD 100 to US 301 between Pasadena (Anne Arundel County), Rock Hall (Kent County) and Centreville (Queen Anne’s County)
- Corridor 7: existing Bay Bridge corridor, US 50/301 to US 50 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Queenstown (Queen Anne’s County)
- Corridor 8: US 50/301 between Crofton (Anne Arundel County) and Easton (Talbot County).
The proposal is getting pushback from Anne Arundel County residents, and County Executive Steuart Pittman expressed his concern on Wednesday, saying communities are disappointed that only one of the hearings on the corridors are in Anne Arundel County.
“People are asking how they can help to stop this, to stop all three of these processes, I think the north and the south particularly are the ones that go through existing neighborhoods but even the bay bridge crossing we’ve been hearing about that concerns from communities on that peninsula as well,” Pittman said.
MDTA is holding six public open houses on the plans this fall, including:
- Tuesday, Sept. 24 (6-8 p.m.) Kent County High School 25301 Lambs Meadow Rd. Worton, MD 21678
- Wednesday, Sept. 25 (6-8 p.m.) Queen Anne’s County High School 125 Ruthsburg Rd. Centreville, MD 21617
- Thursday, Sept. 26 (6-8 p.m.) Calvert High School 600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678
- Tuesday, Oct. 1 (6-8 p.m.) Middle River Middle School 800 Middle River Rd. Middle River, MD 21220
- Wednesday, Oct. 2 (6-8 p.m.) Anne Arundel Community College 101 College Pkwy. Arnold, MD 21012
- Thursday, Oct. 3 (6-8 p.m.) Talbot County Community Center 10028 Ocean Gateway Easton, MD 21601
Gov. Larry Hogan sounded undeterred by the concerns, saying in a tweet Wednesday that adding a third span must happen.
“There is only one option I will ever accept: adding a third span to our existing Bay Bridge,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “While the federal process requires multiple proposals, the data is indisputable- this option would maximize congestion relief and minimize environmental impact,”
