  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mckenzie Elliott, Old York Money Gang, Talkers, Terrell Plummer, Waverly Gang


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who shot and killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott back in 2014 will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Terrell Plummer, 30, entered a guilty plea in federal court on November 2, 2018, admitting his responsibility for McKenzie’s death.

Prosecutors say Plummer was a member of the Old York Money Gang that terrorized the Waverly neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. The gang was involved in a dispute with rivals, when Plummer began firing his gun at them. A stray bullet hit Elliott as she played on her front porch.

RELATED COVERAGE

Comments