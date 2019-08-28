Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who shot and killed 3-year-old McKenzie Elliott back in 2014 will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
Terrell Plummer, 30, entered a guilty plea in federal court on November 2, 2018, admitting his responsibility for McKenzie’s death.
Prosecutors say Plummer was a member of the Old York Money Gang that terrorized the Waverly neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. The gang was involved in a dispute with rivals, when Plummer began firing his gun at them. A stray bullet hit Elliott as she played on her front porch.
