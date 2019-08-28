BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department said that an officer was shot during a police-involved shooting in east Baltimore late Wednesday night.
Baltimore City Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the officer was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Shock Trauma in stable condition.
The Baltimore City FOP tweeted that the officer was released from Shock Trauma Thursday morning and will recover.
Harrison said that officers were in the area because of a shift in resources to combat crime. He said they noticed a vehicle they believed to be the same one used by a suspect who allegedly tried to run over one officer and then shot at another officer Tuesday.
Harrison confirmed that the suspect who police encountered Wednesday was the person who was driving the vehicle during Tuesday’s incident.
At the intersection of E. Fayette Street and N. Caroline Street, there was an encounter with the subject. The subject got out of a car, and then back into a car, where they drove to a second location.
At that second location, Harrison said that multiple officers fired their weapons at the subject, who he said was armed. The subject was hit and taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
This incident is the second time a Baltimore Police officer was shot in the city this month. Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington was shot in early August during an attempted armed robbery outside his home. He was released from the hospital on August 21.
