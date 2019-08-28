BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will conclude their preseason Thursday in Washington against the Redskins.

The team is looking to keep its preseason winning streak alive — but more importantly — get one last look at its talent before the start of the regular season ahead of roster cuts.

One player to keep an eye on Thursday is quarterback Trace McSorley.

An Ashburn, Va., native, McSorley is looking to earn a spot on the roster. He will have a chance to showcase his talents as starter Lamar Jackson will see little — to no — playing time ahead of the regular-season opener in Miami. Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is also nursing a hand injury.

McSorley struggled in his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but has progressed in every game since. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles he completed 19-of-28 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Another player to keep an eye on is wide receiver Jaleel Scott.

Scott, 24, out of New Mexico State University, is looking to secure a spot on the roster in a competitive and talented pool of wide receivers. He has caught the eye of many coaches during OTA’s and training camp.

Thursday’s game from FedEx Field is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Ravens will kick off their regular season Sunday, Sept. 8, against the Dolphins.