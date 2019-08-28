



— Traveling to the beach can be a tedious task when you’re stuck in traffic.

If you are planning to go to Ocean City for Labor Day, the Maryland State Highway Administration has some tips for when it’s the best time to travel.

Officials say to use Route 50 to ensure a safe and smooth trip.

For Thursday, plan to make a trip before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

For Friday, it is advised to leave before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

For Saturday, roads will be less busy before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

For Sunday, it is advised to leave out before 8 a.m. and after midnight.

Labor Day is a wonderful time for beachgoers to relax, but roads may be busy during this eventful time.

Plan to head to the beach before 10 a.m. or after midnight to avoid most of the Labor Day traffic.

Eastern Shore officials ask that motorists stay off back roads when headed to the beach this summer.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan