ARLINGTON, Va. (WJZ) — A commercial building in Crystal City, Virginia is on lockdown after two people were injured in a shooting.

Arlington County Police are asking people to avoid the area near the 1500 block of Crystal Drive as they conduct a search of the building. People inside the building are sheltering in place. Police do not believe this is an active shooting at this time.

Police were called to the scene after multiple 911 calls about an individual gaining entry to the building.

WUSA9 reported two people — a man and a woman — were injured in the shooting that happened shortly before noon. Police say they are in critical but stable condition.

A reporter on the scene said the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Police said they don’t believe there is an active threat, however, they are actively searching the building.

