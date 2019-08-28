



A commercial building in Crystal City, Virginia is on lockdown after two people were injured in a shooting.

Arlington County Police are asking people to avoid the area near the 1500 block of Crystal Drive as they conduct a search of the building. People inside the building are sheltering in place. Police do not believe this is an active shooting at this time.

Police were called to the scene after multiple 911 calls about an individual gaining entry to the building.

At this time there is not believe to be any active threat to the building and all involved parties have been identified. Police continue to investigate and conduct a methodical search of the building. Continue to avoid the area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) August 28, 2019

WUSA9 reported two people — a man and a woman — were injured in the shooting that happened shortly before noon. Police say they are in critical but stable condition.

#BREAKING 911 calls of shots fired and two people possibly hurt- one male, one female- in what may be a domestic dispute. The office building in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive in Arlington is in lockdown. Police say avoid the area. @wusa9 @ArlingtonVaPD — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) August 28, 2019

A reporter on the scene said the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital.

Crystal City VA multiple shooting 2 transported 1500 block Crystal Drive PD investigating #wusa9 pic.twitter.com/iJhvuD7dqq — Kurt Brooks (@KurtBrooksWUSA) August 28, 2019

Police said they don’t believe there is an active threat, however, they are actively searching the building.

