BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland MS-13 member was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a racketeering conspiracy that involved a murder.
According to a plea agreement, Daniel Flores-Ventura, 26, of Aspen Hill, admitted to being a member of the Uniones clique of MS-13 and taking part in racketeering activities, including murder, drug distribution and other violent crimes. He pleaded guilty in April.
On July 16, 2015, Flores-Ventura and other gang members lured a person they believed to be a rival gang member to Woodbridge, Virginia, where they hit the victim in the head and stabbed them multiple times until they died, the justice department said.
Flores-Ventura was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after his prison term.
Three other people have pleaded guilty in the case and are scheduled to be sentenced later this year.
