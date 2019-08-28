  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Brewery, CityLink, CityLink bus, CityLink Yellow, Guinness, Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House, Local TV, Maryland Transportation Administration, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness lovers, rejoice! A new pilot program will make getting to the company’s only U.S. brewery from downtown Baltimore easier.

The Maryland Transportation Administration is launching a one-year service pilot for its CityLink Yellow bus line that will add trips from downtown to the brewery in Relay.

RELATED COVERAGE:

MTA said the 30 to 40-minute trips will run throughout the day starting around 6 a.m.

A full list of departure times and other fall route changes is available on MTA’s website.

Comments