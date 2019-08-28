Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Guinness lovers, rejoice! A new pilot program will make getting to the company’s only U.S. brewery from downtown Baltimore easier.
The Maryland Transportation Administration is launching a one-year service pilot for its CityLink Yellow bus line that will add trips from downtown to the brewery in Relay.
MTA said the 30 to 40-minute trips will run throughout the day starting around 6 a.m.
A full list of departure times and other fall route changes is available on MTA’s website.
