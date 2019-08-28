OXON HILL, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives identified and arrested a Fort Washington man in connection to a double fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Oxon Hill.

42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr., of the 10000 block of Indian Head Highway, is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte of Frederick and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson of Accokeek.



Credit: Prince George’s County Police

Tchakounte was working as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting, Robinson was a passenger in his car.

Officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road for the report at around 9:45 p.m. They found both victims inside the car which was stopped in the roadway.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tchakounte picked up Robinson, and then later picked up Wilson as part of a ride-sharing option through Uber at separate locations.

Wilson was arrested in his home early Wednesday morning when he confessed to being picked up and being inside the vehicle.

He also told detectives he was high on PCP.

Police said they have no connections between the victims and Wilson.

He is being charged with first and second-degree murder.