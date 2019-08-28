Comments
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirteen-year-old Ravens superfan Mo Gaba spent some time with the team at practice Tuesday.
Mo is seen smiling alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson in a photo the Ravens posted to social media. He also spent time with Coach John Harbaugh.
The teen’s fight to beat cancer has sparked inspiration among the Ravens and the people of Baltimore.
Mo has been blind ever since he was just nine months old. He was the first person to ever announce an NFL draft pick in Braille.
