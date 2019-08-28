Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A holiday weekend concert series sends off the summer with a bang this Friday.
The three-day concert series “A Red Carpet Event’ will have local artists The Polovations headline at the Arena Players Stage in Baltimore.
Born in 2012, the group has gained and lost members over the years but they’ve kept the attention of their fans singing popular Motown songs.
“We like to stick with the music that we all grew up on. It has meaning. It has feeling and its genuine music,” said Avery Yang, band member. “Some people that come to shows, they might not feel so well or be in great spirits, but by the time they leave our show, they definitely have a different mentality,”
The series runs August 30 through September 1.
