GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., has been indicted on a terrorism-related charge.
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Rondell Henry, 28, on charges of attempting to provide material support ISIS.
Henry allegedly stole a U-Haul van and parked it at the National Harbor. Police arrested him the next morning after finding the van and seeing Henry jump over a security fence.
Related Coverage
- Rondell Henry, Germantown Man Inspired By ISIS, Allegedly Stole U-Haul To Use As Weapon At National Harbor
- Alleged Terrorist Rodnell Henry Will Remain In Jail Until Trial In National Harbor Attack Plot
Henry was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty in April to interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
Authorities say Henry told investigators he planned to carry out an attack similar to one in which a driver ran over and killed dozens of people in France in 2016.
If convicted, Henry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, and 10 years in prison for interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
You must log in to post a comment.