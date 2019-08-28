BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City FOP said that an officer was shot during a police-involved shooting in southeast Baltimore late Wednesday night.
The Baltimore City FOP tweeted, “President Mancuso has responded to Shock Trauma to support our injured Officer. He reports that injuries are not life threatening and he will provide updates as they become available.”
Baltimore City Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison also told WJZ that the officer is doing okay after the incident.
Just spoke with the commissioner. He says the officer is doing ok. Commissioner is on his way to scene of shooting now. @wjz pic.twitter.com/8FPP5MHndQ
Officers initially responded to the intersection of E. Fayette Street and N. Caroline Street for reports of shots fired.
This incident comes just after Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington was shot in early August.
