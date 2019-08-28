Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During this upcoming Labor Day weekend, people throughout Baltimore will take part in various festivities before the official end of summer.
With the recent gloomy weather, what better opportunity is their other than the Baltimore Comedy Festival to laugh and have a good time?
The Baltimore Comedy Festival is a showcase that focuses on exposing talent locally, regionally, and from across the country.
The Festival takes place at the Motor House from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
