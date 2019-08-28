Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more heat-related deaths were reported in Maryland in the past week, bringing the year’s total to 20.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more heat-related deaths were reported in Maryland in the past week, bringing the year’s total to 20.
A weekly health department report lists the victims as man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Anne Arundel County, a man aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County and a man aged 65 or older in Harford County.
Here’s Where To Find A Cooling Center
The younger Anne Arundel County victim’s death happened during the excessive heat wave between July 17 and July 22.
Last year, 28 people died due to excessive heat.
You must log in to post a comment.