  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, heat deaths, Heat Related Deaths, hot weather deaths, Local TV, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Weather, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more heat-related deaths were reported in Maryland in the past week, bringing the year’s total to 20.

A weekly health department report lists the victims as man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Anne Arundel County, a man aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County and a man aged 65 or older in Harford County.

Here’s Where To Find A Cooling Center

The younger Anne Arundel County victim’s death happened during the excessive heat wave between July 17 and July 22.

Last year, 28 people died due to excessive heat.

Comments