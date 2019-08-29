Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 63-year-old man was reported missing in Ocean City, Maryland Thursday.
Bob Lemon was last seen in the area of 115th Street.
He is 5-foot-10 and walks with a shuffle.
If you see Mr. Lemon, please contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6600.
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) August 29, 2019
