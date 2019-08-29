BREAKINGSuspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Identified
Filed Under:ATF, Crime, Fire, Local, Local TV, Police, Prince George's County, Reward, Talkers

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The reward for information on alleged arsonist was increased Thursday.

The City of Laurel added an additional $5,000 to a reward that asked for information on a suspect who set a fire in the 5800 block of Maple Terrace on March 16.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Baltimore tweeted a video showing a man pouring a flammable liquid onto a home’s garage and driveway, moments before setting the fire.

Prince George’s County Police and Fire Department has asked for anyone with information on the individual to assist in their arrest.

 

Comments