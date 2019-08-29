LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — The reward for information on alleged arsonist was increased Thursday.
The City of Laurel added an additional $5,000 to a reward that asked for information on a suspect who set a fire in the 5800 block of Maple Terrace on March 16.
REWARD INCREASE: $12,500
City of Laurel has added an additional $5,000 reward for info leading to an arrest in this crime, bringing the total reward amount to $12,500. Call @PGFDNews Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON or @PGCrimeSolvers at 866-411-TIPS. @LaurelPD https://t.co/6luSqe1Nvf
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) August 21, 2019
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Baltimore tweeted a video showing a man pouring a flammable liquid onto a home’s garage and driveway, moments before setting the fire.
Prince George’s County Police and Fire Department has asked for anyone with information on the individual to assist in their arrest.
You must log in to post a comment.