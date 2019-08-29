BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are offering tips to educate parents and their kids on school safety.
As the school year approaches, kids and guardians may be unaware of possible danger heading to and from school.
Police are reminding families to review school bus safety, school safety, and basic security when leaving the house.
Drivers are reminded that failing to stop for a school bus with its lights flashing could face a $570 fine and up to three points taken from their license.
Police said when it comes to school safety, parents should avoid putting their child’s name on anything that is readily visible, walk the route to and from school while pointing out safe places to go in the event of an emergency and talk to kids about stranger danger.
Baltimore County Public Schools is reassuring parents their kids will be safe by using emergency procedures in times of any distress.
