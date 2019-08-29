



A police-involved shooting Wednesday night caused several roads to be closed Thursday morning as officers continue their investigation into the shooting.

The incident happened at two locations, including the intersection of E. Fayette Street and N. Caroline Street.

BPD | Officer Shot, Injured During Police Involved Shooting, Suspect Killed

Officials said Fayette St is closed from Broadway to Central because of the police activity. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the crime scene spanned about a block and a half and urged the community to be patient as officers finished processing.

An officer and a bystander were shot during the incident and the suspect was killed.

Harrison said that the officer was shot in the lower leg and was taken to Shock Trauma in stable condition. The officer was released Thursday morning.

At the intersection of E. Fayette Street and N. Caroline Street, there was an encounter with the subject. The subject got out of a car, and then back into a car, where they drove to a second location.

At that second location, Harrison said that multiple officers fired their weapons at the subject, who he said was armed. The subject was hit and taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A passerby captured what is believed to be the police-involved shooting.

[WARNING: This video contains graphic language]

In the video you can hear police sirens and someone yelling “Oh My God.”

Then you hear gunfire several times as several cars wait by an intersection. Then more gunfire before you see police pursue a vehicle and then you hear even more gunfire.

This incident is the second time a Baltimore Police officer was shot in the city this month. Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington was shot in early August during an attempted armed robbery outside his home. He was released from the hospital on August 21.