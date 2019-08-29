BREAKINGSuspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Identified
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A month and a half after Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison unveiled his plan to combat crime in the city, the police officers’ union announced it would also be coming out with its own safety plan.

On Twitter Thursday evening, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said it was taking the “unprecedented” step “as the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department are losing faith in our elected and appointed leaders.”

The announcement comes in the wake of several shootings involving police officers, including one that left a suspect dead and a police officer injured late Thursday night.

“Unlike the ‘current plan,’ our strategy will be based on the vast knowledge and experience of current and former members of the Baltimore Police Department,” officials said in a statement.

The union said it will make its plan available within 30 days.

