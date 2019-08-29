COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Four days after a gas explosion rocked Columbia, what caused the gas leak and subsequent blast remains unknown.
BGE crews were able to inspect more of the energy equipment at the site of the explosion Thursday, but the company said more equipment remains buried under debris.
“Equipment was inspected, including additional portions of the underground gas and electric lines serving the building that were seen to be in the area of the fire following the explosion. Expectedly, some of this equipment was found to have sustained significant damage, with the additionally inspected gas piping unable to hold sustained pressures when tested,” BGE said in a statement.
So far, the company said it hasn’t found any additional natural gas system issues in the area.
It also said inspectors have yet to access the building’s utility room.
“The extreme damage of sections of the building remains to be a challenge in the process and we continue to be extremely grateful that no one was hurt in this event thanks to the swift action by first responders,” BGE said.
The early morning explosion Sunday left 22 businesses at the Lakeside Office Building without a home. No injuries were reported.
