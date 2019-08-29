BREAKINGBaltimore City Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:environmental education programs, Living Classrooms Foundation, Local TV, Talkers, The Parks & People Foundation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is getting some federal funding for environmental education programs.

Rep. John Sarbanes announced Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will provide $120,000 to give high school students immersive environmental education opportunities.

The Parks & People Foundation and the Living Classrooms Foundation will each receive $60,000 to strengthen environmental learning programs in the city.

Both organizations are Baltimore-based nonprofits.

Funding for the Parks & People Foundation will support a new program for Baltimore high school students to explore and design green spaces.

Funding for Living Classrooms will help students work on community service projects to reduce stormwater runoff pollution.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments