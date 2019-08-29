



Police are still looking for a man who allegedly took pictures up a woman’s dress last week at a southeast Baltimore Target.

The victim, Colleen, 24, says she would not have known of the alleged incident if not for another shopper who informed her she saw a man taking photos up her dress Thursday night, August 22.

She spoke exclusively to WJZ on the condition we not show her face.

“I personally thought that I was super aware of my surroundings. I kind of knew what was going on,” Colleen said. “I asked her to repeat herself. I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ She was like, ‘I saw a man take a picture up your dress.'”

According to the police report, the witness caught on to what the man was doing because the flash on his camera was on.

The witness told Colleen and they began to follow him. When he noticed them, that’s when they said he took off out of an emergency exit, triggering the fire alarm.

“As soon as he saw that we saw him, he immediately started basically running away,” Colleen said. “She said she had a gut feeling something was off and something was wrong and she acted on it.”

Police confirmed a surveillance photo, provided by Colleen, of the suspect in question and have distributed it to officers in the Southeastern District.

“I hope that he will be an example to all those other people who think it’s okay, that if it happens, you have consequences for your actions. This is not okay. Can not continue,” Colleen said. “A shocking amount of other women start speaking up about times they’ve had similar things happen.”

Colleen said this is not the first time a man has taken a photo of her without her consent.

“What I’m wearing does not indicate that I give permission for anything. I could be wearing anything from a bikini to a parka. I still do not give people permission to take pictures of me,” Colleen said. “I don’t think that was his first time. He knew what he was doing. He knew where the fire exit was. He definitely needs to be stopped.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is urged to call Baltimore City Police.