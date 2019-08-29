ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced grants that total $10 million to fight the heroin and opioid epidemic in Maryland in fiscal year 2020.
The grants are a part of a $50 million, 5-year initiative from Hogan’s administration to combat the drug epidemic across the state.
“Our administration continues to be committed to using every resource possible to ensure our local jurisdictions have access to life-saving resources such as programs aimed towards prevention, treatment, and recovery,” said Hogan. “These grants are a powerful tool for our local communities in our fight against the opioid epidemic.”
The money will fund local Opioid Intervention Teams for each jurisdiction and $5.6 million will be dedicated to prevention and education, enforcement and public safety, and treatment and recovery.
Here’s a list of who received a grant:
Prevention & Education
- $440,000 to provide training and mentorship in a stress and trauma-relief model to educators, healthcare workers, and addiction and detention programs across Allegany County
- $184,000 to expand law-enforcement-assisted diversion (LEAD) to treatment programs
- $47,000 to provide prevention-focused programming in two Carroll County high schools, four Carroll County middle schools, as well as 4th and 5th grade students from five Westminster-area elementary schools
- $14,000 to support mental & behavioral health counseling for children and families who are surviving victims of the opioid crisis.
- $56,000 for Carroll County public school’s opioid abuse prevention project
- $295,000 to support statewide EMS education initiative for treating opiate overdoses
- $8,000 to support Lower Shore Addiction Awareness Visual Arts Competition
- $137,000 to support informational campaign, education and training, and enhanced data collection in Queen Anne’s County
- $59,000 to support a multi-faceted campaign for opioid prevention and awareness in the St. Mary’s County public school system
- $62,000 to provide a licensed social worker for students in the Bay Hundred area of Talbot County
- $87,000 to support Washington Goes Purple activities to increase awareness of opioid addiction and to encourage students to get/stay involved in school
- $49,000 to support Worcester Goes Purple awareness campaign
- $66,000 to provide support for children whose parent(s) and other close relatives have experienced a fatal or nonfatal overdose in Anne Arundel County/Annapolis
- $60,000 to provide health curriculum in Calvert County public school system focusing on mental- and emotional-health supports and substance-abuse prevention
- $56,000 to support substance abuse prevention groups in the Calvert County public school system
- $97,000 to support prevention efforts in the Cecil County public schools system
- $94,000 to support prevention programming for Cecil County youth
- $59,000 for parenting and family training sessions in Harford County to increase resilience and reduce risk factors
- $49,000 for an anti-stigma campaign in four counties across each region of the state that will create awareness of opioid-use disorder and related stigma
- $50,000 to provide harm-reduction materials at Maryland senior centers
- $20,000 to support opioid-education programming in Talbot County
- $13,000 support drug-disposal boxes in Washington County
- $15,000 to support high-intensity services for justice-involved youth and family members in Washington County
Enforcement & Public Safety
- $580,000 to increase monitoring and regulatory oversight of controlled substances prescribers and dispensers
- $57,000 to support the Washington County Sheriff’s Office day reporting center
- $205,000 to support the Sheriff’s Office efforts to educate the community on opioids, etc. in Allegany County
- $62,000 to support a Heroin Coordinator in Caroline County, which helps to make the link between law enforcement and treatment
Treatment & Recovery
- $380,000 to improve access to naloxone statewide, specifically EMS
- $53,000 for peer-support services at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County
- $59,000 to reduce barriers to treatment services in Baltimore City
- $97,000 to help women access treatment and recovery services in Baltimore City
- $20,000 to expand behavioral health services (addressing both substance use and mental health issues) in the Calvert County public school system
- $9,000 for trauma-informed training for therapists and counselors in Caroline County
- $97,000 to support three certified peer-recovery specialists in Carroll County
- $109,000 to support recovery housing and support services in Harford County
- $37,000 to support peer counselor in Howard County detention center
- $74,000 to support expansion of Mission House in Kent County, MD certified recovery residence
- $41,000 to develop an integrated process for planning, policy development, and services for inmates with addiction and mental-health issues in Kent County
- $88,000 to support a Family Peer Support Outreach Specialist for Maryland families who are struggling with substance-use disorders
- $20,000 to train women who are incarcerated as certified peer-recovery specialists
- $61,000 to support a care coordinator and peer outreach associate to help individuals and families suffering from a substance-use disorder
- $12,000 to provide alternative pain-management training to clinicians in St. Mary’s County
- $209,000 to support a sober-living facility for women in Washington County
- $532,000 to support a regional substance-use crisis-stabilization center for Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties
- $70,000 to expand recovery services in Anne Arundel County/Annapolis with Serenity Sistas
- $66,000 to expand recovery services in Calvert County
- $118,000 to support a psychiatrist in Caroline County
- $178,000 to provide behavioral-health services in the Charles County detention center
- $94,000 to expand outreach to families after an overdose death in Frederick County
- $126,000 for a certified peer-recovery specialist in Harford County who will partner with EMS
- $98,000 to support families impacted by substance use statewide
- $46,000 to provide peer-recovery support in Wicomico County
