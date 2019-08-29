  • WJZ 13On Air

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday in his wife’s murder, Montgomery County police said.

Jean Jocelin Pierre, of Montgomery Village, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Nerlande Foreste, 41.

Jean Jocelin Pierre. Courtesy: Montgomery County Police

Police said Pierre went to a police station Saturday to report his wife missing. An investigation found inconsistencies in Pierre’s story that led detectives to believe he may have been involved.

When police searched the couple’s home Thursday, they reportedly found evidence that showed Pierre’s story was inaccurate. He also made statements indicating he had killed her, police said.

Nerlande Foreste. Courtesy: Montgomery County Police

Pierre is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.

