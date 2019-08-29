Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State police want to ensure that travelers stay safe behind the wheel this Labor Day weekend.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
If you’re planning to drink this holiday, police remind you not to get behind the wheel. Each county will have DUI patrols in order to combat impaired drivers.
Officials said an increase of patrols will take place on I-70, I-68, I-495, I-95, and I-270 to keep highway traffic moving and to enforce as necessary.
Whether traveling to the Maryland State Fair or if you’re headed to the beach, you can help troopers keep the highway safe by making traffic safety a top priority during your holiday plans.
Officials said travelers may check the State Highway Administrations’s website for updates on traffic delays, crashes, road conditions, and detours before traveling.
