Comments
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Actor Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance at the Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field Thursday night.
The actor donned Redskins colors as he snapped a selfie with fellow Texan and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.
Just a couple Texas boys. @jtuck9 & @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/aO8Nvi4FQp
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2019
The Ravens also posted a photo of McConaughey chatting with Head Coach John Harbaugh.
Alright, alright, alright‼️ pic.twitter.com/elt1mk4jbC
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 29, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.