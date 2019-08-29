  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, Justin Tucker, Local TV, Matthew McConaughey, Ravens, Talkers

LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Actor Matthew McConaughey made a special appearance at the Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field Thursday night.

The actor donned Redskins colors as he snapped a selfie with fellow Texan and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

The Ravens also posted a photo of McConaughey chatting with Head Coach John Harbaugh.

