GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Landover man was sentenced Thursday to 10.5 years in federal prison for several gun and drug charges.
Tyrone Lavon White, 28, had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of firearms and ammunition in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
According to his guilty plea, White was at a home in Prince George’s County when police executed a search warrant and found multiple pistols, nine bags of marijuana, two vials of PCP and $2,250 in cash, the justice department said.
White reportedly admitted all of the items were his.
He had two previous felony drug convictions that prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.
White will also spend five years on supervised release following his prison sentence.
