BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles fans will notice some new safety measures at Camden Yards starting next week.
Crews will be installing extra protective netting up and down the lines to protect fans from batted balls.
“In a continuing effort to create the most fan and family-friendly atmosphere in sports, this week at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, crews are extending protective netting at the same height of the existing backdrop netting down each foul line to near each foul pole,” the Orioles said in a statement Thursday.
NEW: @Orioles will extend netting up and down the lines to further protect fans from batted balls. It will be in place by the next homestand next week. pic.twitter.com/USwRA1laEM
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) August 29, 2019
The team said it and the Maryland Stadium Authority researched a number of safety options before making the decision to add netting.
The new netting will be installed by the Orioles’ next home game September 5 against the Texas Rangers.
Additional netting will also be installed at the team’s training complex in Sarasota, Florida, by the start of spring training.
You must log in to post a comment.