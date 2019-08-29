HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Annapolis man was charged with attempted murder after shots were fired outside a Hanover night club early Wednesday.
Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Cancun Cantina in the 7500 block of Old Telegraph Road around 1:10 a.m. after reports of gunshots.
When they arrived, they saw a large crowd outside the night club. Witnesses told police that an altercation led to an assault and shots fired outside the business.
As officers were collected information, they were informed of a possible victim who walked into an area hospital for treatment. The man was able to flee the assault outside Cancun Cantina and go to an area hospital.
No one was actually shot by gunfire, however, three unoccupied parked vehicles were struck by rounds.
Eric Craig Brown Jr. was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, loaded handgun on a person, handgun on person, reckless endangerment and use of a firearm in a felony.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.
