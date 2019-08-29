LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A loaded handgun discovered in a Pennsylvania man’s carry-on bag at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday marks the 22nd gun found at the airport this year, the Transportation Security Administration said.
To date, TSA officials have now recovered as many guns at BWI this year as all of last year, with four months left in 2019.
TSA officials reportedly found the latest gun in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, man’s luggage as it passed through an X-ray machine. The man told officials he forgot he had the .32 caliber handgun with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, with him.
The man was detained and later arrested on weapons charges.
Passengers are allowed to carry firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, the TSA said.
In 2018, more than 4,200 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints nationwide.
