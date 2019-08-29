Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, officer involved shooting, Police-Involved Shooting, Talkers, Tyrone Domingo Banks


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dramatic eyewitness video shows the moment gunfire erupted during a fatal police-involved shooting late Wednesday night.

The video from Twitter user @tayyfromthetrap shows multiple police cars speeding to the scene when gunshots ring out.

You can hear the person recording the video scream and run away from the chaos as shots are fired.

Police were not able to confirm exactly how many shots were fired.

The shooting near the intersection of East Fayette and North Caroline streets around 11 p.m. Wednesday left a Baltimore police officer and a bystander injured and 30-year-old Tyrone Domingo Banks dead.

Police said Banks was the suspect they’d been searching for since Tuesday, when he allegedly tried to hit an officer with a silver SUV and then fired a gun at a second officer.

