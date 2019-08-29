Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant afternoon with low dew points which made Thursday a very dry and sunny day!

Friday will end up still rather dry but it will warm up a few degrees to make for a warm and again rain-free day.

The Labor Day weekend will feature just a few clouds by both Saturday and Sunday, but pleasant conditions both days as well.

On Monday there will be a slight chance of an afternoon shower or a thundershower with sun and clouds and a high in the low to mid 80’s.

Great beach weather is on tap as well all weekend long, but watch for rough surf both days.

Enjoy!

-Bob Turk

