BREAKINGBaltimore City Police Officer Shot, Suspect Killed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — *TGIT!  Yep Thank God It’s Thursday! We are at the gateway of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Yesterday evening when that front passed, rain ended, skies cleared, and the weekend vibes hit BIG! Today go ahead and shift back to 3/4 time. Why not? Tomorrow is the “getaway day” and the workforce checks out, mentally, early anyway. Why push off the obvious.

Fine weather today, tomorrow, Saturday, and now Sunday is now looking a bit better than yesterday’s forecast indicated. We will have a temperature roller coaster but the humidity should not become a factor until Monday.

Erin continues to move North but offshore of us, though we do need to be aware of some increased surf, and possible rip currents, along our beaches. Dorian is going to be an issue for Florida and late next week his remnants may give us rain but not before.

TGIT,…def the truth! Enjoy your holiday weekend. We labor hard and deserve the props.

MB!

Comments