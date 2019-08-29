BALTIMORE (WJZ) — *TGIT! Yep Thank God It’s Thursday! We are at the gateway of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Yesterday evening when that front passed, rain ended, skies cleared, and the weekend vibes hit BIG! Today go ahead and shift back to 3/4 time. Why not? Tomorrow is the “getaway day” and the workforce checks out, mentally, early anyway. Why push off the obvious.
Fine weather today, tomorrow, Saturday, and now Sunday is now looking a bit better than yesterday’s forecast indicated. We will have a temperature roller coaster but the humidity should not become a factor until Monday.
Erin continues to move North but offshore of us, though we do need to be aware of some increased surf, and possible rip currents, along our beaches. Dorian is going to be an issue for Florida and late next week his remnants may give us rain but not before.
TGIT,…def the truth! Enjoy your holiday weekend. We labor hard and deserve the props.
MB!
You must log in to post a comment.