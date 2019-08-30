Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Lansdowne, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Lansdowne late Thursday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of McDowell Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

