LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Lansdowne late Thursday night, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of McDowell Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old victim suffering from non-life threatening wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
