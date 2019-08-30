Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting Thursday evening on Stamford Road in southwest Baltimore.
Craig White of the 600 block of Stamford Road was charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.
Officers were called to a home on Stamford Road around 5:58 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
After investigating, detectives learned White and the victim were involved in a physical altercation. That may have led to the shooting.
