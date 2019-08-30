By Max McGee
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Baltimore County are battling a three-alarm fire in Catonsville.

The fire is at Loafers Sports Bar and Grill the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Officials report heavy black smoke coming from the building with fire showing.

The building has also reportedly been evacuated.

Video Courtesy: Kevin Gillis

One firefighter is being evaluated for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and had been making progress but have since retreated to the exterior of the building, Baltimore County Fire Department said.

