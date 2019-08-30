CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Baltimore County are battling a three-alarm fire in Catonsville.
The fire is at Loafers Sports Bar and Grill the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike.
#bcofd COMMERCIAL BLD FIRE//6518 Balto. National Pike (Loafers Lounge)//reports of heavy black smoke coming from the building with fire showing. Building has been evacuated D/T 1503hrs^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 30, 2019
Officials report heavy black smoke coming from the building with fire showing.
The building has also reportedly been evacuated.
Video Courtesy: Kevin Gillis
One firefighter is being evaluated for heat exhaustion.
Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and had been making progress but have since retreated to the exterior of the building, Baltimore County Fire Department said.
UPDATE: COMMERCIAL BLD FIRE//6518 Baltimore Nat Pike (Loafers Lounge), Woodlawn// crews ordered to evacuate the building. 1 FIrefighter being evaluated for heat exhaustion^NT pic.twitter.com/4hiVQMajYG
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 30, 2019
