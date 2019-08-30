  • WJZ 13On Air

POPLAR ISLAND, Md (WJZ) — Boaters should stay clear of a construction zone at Poplar Island Labor Day weekend.

The Baltimore District Army Corps of Engineers expected a large volume of boating activity over the holiday weekend.

Officials said cautionary buoys will be placed to outline dangerous areas for boaters’ safety.

For updates on the waterways and construction zone, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

