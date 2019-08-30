



Baltimore’s homicide count in 2019 is higher than this time last year.

There have been 227 homicides in 2019, while at this time last year there were 193. There were 309 murders in total in Baltimore in 2018.

This comes after two back-to-back quadruple shootings in Baltimore in 24 hours, where two people died, including a 16-year-old boy. There were seven shootings reported Thursday.

Police have released a strategy to help lower crime in the city, but officers have been victims of crimes as well.

Tyrone Domingo Banks, 30, allegedly fired at an officer Tuesday, after trying to strike another with the silver SUV he was driving. He was killed during a confrontation with police Wednesday night. Another officer and woman were also injured in the shooting.

Sgt. Isaac Carrington is still recovering after he was shot outside his home by a suspect in a blue Acura. Police have yet to find his shooter.

The Deputy Police Commissioner was robbed at gunpoint earlier this summer in Patterson Park. Two teenage suspects were arrested in that case. And a Baltimore lab tech was attacked by three teens on scooters in Little Italy. The suspects in the lab tech’s attack were arrested.

Maryland Senator, Representatives Meet With Commissioner Harrison And Mayor Young To Discuss Newly Released Crime Plan

State and local officials have been meeting to determine a plan to combat crime in the city.

Among the priorities outlined in the plan were efforts to work with communities to reduce the fear of police while reducing crime, increased foot patrols and business checks in crime-prone areas and using research and intelligence to drive deployment decisions.