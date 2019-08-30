Comments
PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A car burst into flames at a home in Perryville, Maryland after what fire officials call an operational failure of the engine early Friday morning.
The car fire started around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Broad Street.
Owner Bryan D. Richardson saw his 2003 Buick four-door sedan was on fire in the driveway.
Firefighters from Perryville Fire Department responded and got the fire under control in 15 minutes.
No one was injured.
The fire started in the engine compartment and the cause was accidental as a result of operational failure.
