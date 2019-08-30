CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were injured in a crash in Catonsville Friday evening, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The crash happened at Baltimore National Pike and Winters Lane. One person with life-threatening injuries was extricated from a vehicle.
UPDATE #bcofd #catonsville MVC #rescue// Multiple injuries at location// EMS evaluating & transporting as necessary// 1 patient w/ critical injuries transported to Shock Trauma// area of 3-alarm fire use extreme caution.^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 30, 2019
In total, four people were hurt, with injuries ranging from serious to critical, officials said.
UPDATE #bcofd #catonsville #rescue// Rt. 40 & Winters Ln// 4 patients transported with serious to critical injuries.^TF
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 30, 2019
The crash was just blocks from the scene of a three-alarm fire, which firefighters were battling at the time.
