CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were injured in a crash in Catonsville Friday evening, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The crash happened at Baltimore National Pike and Winters Lane. One person with life-threatening injuries was extricated from a vehicle.

In total, four people were hurt, with injuries ranging from serious to critical, officials said.

Baltimore County Firefighters Battling Three-Alarm Fire In Catonsville

The crash was just blocks from the scene of a three-alarm fire, which firefighters were battling at the time.

