By Max McGee
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Catonsville, Fire, Loafers Sports Bar and Grill, Local TV, Talkers, Two-alarm fire

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters in Baltimore County are battling a three-alarm fire in Catonsville.

The fire is at Loafers Sports Bar and Grill the 6500 block of Baltimore National Pike.

Officials report heavy black smoke coming from the building with fire showing.

The building has also reportedly been evacuated.

Video Courtesy: Kevin Gillis

Three firefighters are being evaluated for heat exhaustion.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior attack and had been making progress but have since retreated to the exterior of the building, Baltimore County Fire Department said.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for updates.

