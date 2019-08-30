Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A fuel truck leaked at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday night.
The incident was contained by 11:44 p.m.
Leak from fuel truck at #BWI is contained. Airport personnel, first responders, and partners are working to collect and clean fuel from pavement. There is no impact to airline operations or passenger traffic. There were no injuries.
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) August 30, 2019
Airport personnel, first responders, and partners worked to collect and clean fuel from the pavement.
BWI said airline operations were not impacted and there were no injuries.
