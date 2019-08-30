  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A fuel truck leaked at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Thursday night.

The incident was contained by 11:44 p.m.

Airport personnel, first responders, and partners worked to collect and clean fuel from the pavement.

BWI said airline operations were not impacted and there were no injuries.

