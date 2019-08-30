BALTIMORE (WJZ) — General Linda Singh is signing off as the lead of Maryland’s National Guard this weekend.
Singh is the first African-American woman to lead the national guard in Maryland.
Her last day will be on Saturday.
“After 38-years in the Army and the Maryland Army National Guard I will retire on 31 August,” Singh wrote. “The time I have spent as your Adjutant General has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life.”
“I want you to know how proud I am of each and every Civilian, Volunteer, Solider and Airmen,” she continued. “You make a profound difference to citizens we serve.”
Singh served 36 years in the National Guard. She was appointed by Hogan on Jan. 21, 2015, leading 5.500 soldiers and airmen under her command — as well as 1,000 full time federal and state employees in times of emergencies.
Hogan has named Leonardtown native Major General Timothy E. Gowen as Singh’s successor. He comes back to Maryland from a post in Austin, Texas.
