BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A caravan of more than 85 people left Maryland for Florida Friday night to offer aid as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the Sunshine State.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said Maryland Task Force One will join teams from across the country heading to Florida as the major hurricane approaches.
The task force left Montgomery County around 8 p.m. Friday.
Hurricane #Dorian Maryland Task Force 1 (MD-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue will be headed to Fla – @fema Teams up & down the east coast & throughout the mid-west, as far as Phoenix, AZ & Denver, CO will going w/ Fairfax Co & Va Beach Fire/Rescue (VA TF 1&2) & MD-TF1 @NAT_USAR_NEWS pic.twitter.com/vCfbLsp6QG
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 30, 2019
Gov. Larry Hogan said he has reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to offer the state’s help as needed.
With Hurricane Dorian continuing to intensify, our emergency management team @MDMEMA is closely monitoring the storm’s path. I have reached out to Florida @GovRonDeSantis to let him know that Maryland stands ready to help. https://t.co/aCekNr6hK7
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 30, 2019
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said Friday night it was also closely monitoring mutual aid requests from Florida.
“We stand ready to provide any requested assistance and are keeping first responders, emergency managers and everyone in the Sunshine State in our thoughts,” the agency tweeted.
We are closely monitoring mutual aid requests from @FLSERT as they prepare for landfall from #HurricaneDorian. We stand ready to provide any requested assistance and are keeping first responders, emergency managers and everyone in the Sunshine State in our thoughts. #WeCare
— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 30, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.