BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A caravan of more than 85 people left Maryland for Florida Friday night to offer aid as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the Sunshine State.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said Maryland Task Force One will join teams from across the country heading to Florida as the major hurricane approaches.

The task force left Montgomery County around 8 p.m. Friday.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he has reached out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to offer the state’s help as needed.

 

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said Friday night it was also closely monitoring mutual aid requests from Florida.

“We stand ready to provide any requested assistance and are keeping first responders, emergency managers and everyone in the Sunshine State in our thoughts,” the agency tweeted.

